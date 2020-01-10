Flames were shooting out of a Maple Grove home Thursday night when fire department crews arrived and found the homeowner, who used a wheelchair, dead inside.

Neighbors reported the fire at a home in the 6700 block of N. Zinnia Lane around 7 p.m., said Maple Grove Fire Chief Tim Bush.

Crews found heavy flames when they arrived on the scene and could not enter the home until they had fought the blaze from outside.

The woman who owned the home did not survive, Bush said. She lived by herself and used a wheelchair to get around.

“The fire was not survivable from the outset,” Bush said.

Police and county fire investigators are investigating.