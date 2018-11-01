A woman fell to her death from the 10th floor of an apartment building near the University of Minnesota early Thursday, a spokesman from the Minneapolis Fire Department confirmed.

Authorities were called to the Bridges University of Minnesota Apartments at 930 University Avenue SE. just before 1 a.m. They found a woman who had fallen from the 10th floor, said fire department spokesman Bryan Tyner.

Emergency dispatch audio revealed that the woman fell over the railing from the 10th floor, “where there was a party” underway.

Few other details were immediately available as investigators try to determine how and why she fell.