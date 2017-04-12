There may or may not be an alligator on the loose in Rochester right now.

A woman and several children spotted the tropical reptile slithering around Cascade Lake Tuesday night and alerted police. According to the Post-Bulletin, they saw a toothy alligator or crocodile, about 3 or 4 feet long, eyeing them from the lake around 8 p.m.

A 45-minute search of the city lake by police failed to turn up any sign of the Rochestergator. Police did not immediately return a phone call.

Minnesota is about a thousand miles north of the swamp dwelling species’ normal range, but this wouldn’t be the first time someone’s exotic pet found its way into a local lake.

Last summer, police in Brainerd Lakes took custody of a 3-foot-long gator they found sunning itself on a local bike path. Ten days later, Cass County deputies scooped a second small alligator out of Hardy Lake, near Pillager. Both gators — believed to be exotic pets that either escaped or were dumped by negligent owners — were taken to local wildlife sanctuaries.

In 2013, an alligator lunged out of the lily pads on Goose Lake in Washington County and was shot by Department of Natural Resources officer.