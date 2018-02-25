WOLVES’ WEEK AHEAD

Monday: 9 p.m. at Sacramento

Thursday: 9:30 p.m. at Portland

Friday: 9:30 p.m. at Utah

Mon. FSN/NBA TV, Thu. TNT, Fri. FSN/ESPN

Player to watch: Ricky Rubio, Jazz

The point guard meets his former team for a third time after Utah lost the first two in the four-game season series that ends in April. But this isn’t October’s and November’s Jazz. With big man Rudy Gobert back, Utah won 11 consecutive games heading into All-Star break .

VOICES

“It’s the first thing I noticed. I’m glad they put his name up there.”

Former Wolves guard Zach LaVine, traded to Chicago last year, in his first visit back to Target Center on Saturday, on the banner hung this month that remembers the late Flip Saunders.