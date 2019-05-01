To enter the next chapter of their history, the Timberwolves are handing the keys of the franchise to someone from one of the most forward-thinking franchises in the NBA.

The team will hire Rockets vice president Gersson Rosas as its next president of basketball operations, a source confirmed Wednesday. Rosas earned the job at the end of a process that began the final day of the regular season, when owner Glen Taylor announced the team would hire for that position and continued through interviews with four candidates over the last nine days.

The other candidates were Calvin Booth, Chauncey Billups and Trajan Langdon.

Rosas has helped mold the Rockets into a perennial playoff team and championship contender in the Western Conference thanks in part to the team’s focus on analytics and player development. It was the latter area that Rosas helped make his mark within Houston’s organization.

Rosas helped mold the Rockets’ scouting staff at the college and professional levels. He was also a candidate for the Pelicans opening this season. In 2013, he took the job with the Mavericks but resigned after three months when he didn’t get as much control over Dallas’ basketball operations as he wanted.