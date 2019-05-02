The Gersson Rosas File

• Rosas has spent most of the past 16 years with the Rockets, including the past five years as that franchise’s executive vice president of basketball operations.

• Houston has been known for an analytics-based approach under General Manager Daryl Morey and Rosas. The Rockets attempted 45.4 three-pointers per game in the 2018-19 season, by far the most in the league.

• Rosas was hired as the Mavericks’ GM in 2013 but resigned three months later and returned to Houston after reportedly not getting as much control over basketball operations in Dallas as he wanted.