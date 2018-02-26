Wolves gameday
9 p.m. at Sacramento • FSN, NBATV, 830-AM
No road game is easy for Wolves
Preview: The Wolves used a balanced effort to beat Chicago on Saturday in their first game after Jimmy Butler's knee injury. Now they play the Kings (18-41), and that should make Wolves fans nervous. First, because the game is on the road, and second, it's against a bad team. The Wolves have lost their past seven road games and 12 of their past 13. Against the bottom four teams in each conference the Wolves are 1-6 on the road.
Players to watch: Wolves C Karl-Anthony Towns has averaged 29.5 points in two wins vs. Sacramento this year, his highest average vs. any team. G Jeff Teague is coming off a 25-point, seven-rebound, seven-assist game Saturday. He has averaged 22.0 points, 6.3 assists and is shooting 58.2 percent in his past four games. G Jamal Crawford has scored in double figures in his past five games. Kings G De'Aaron Fox had 23 points in a five-point loss to the Wolves Feb. 11.
Numbers: The Wolves have more wins against Sacramento (56) than any other NBA team.
Injuries: Wolves G Butler (knee) is out. Kings F Harry Giles (knees) and G Iman Shumpert (knee) are out.
Kent Youngblood
