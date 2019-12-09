Wolves gameday

8 p.m. at Phoenix • FSN, 830-AM

Wolves get another shot at Suns

Wolves update: Minnesota let a winnable game slip by the first time it played the Suns at Target Center. Without Aron Baynes and Ricky Rubio, the Suns still beat the Wolves 100-98 on Nov. 23. In that game Keita Bates-Diop re-emerged as a threat in the rotation by scoring 22 points. For the Wolves, who's available will be a big story line entering Monday. Karl-Anthony Towns is playing despite right knee soreness and was in the lineup again Sunday. Andrew Wiggins (left thumb sprain) and Jeff Teague (left ankle soreness) were questionable entering Sunday's game against the Lakers but both played. … The Wolves have just an 18-40 record in Phoenix and split two matchups there last season, but they have won seven of their past 11 against the Suns. … In 10 career games against Phoenix, Wolves forward Robert Covington is averaging 7.4 points, his second-lowest total of any team he faces.

Suns update: The Suns have lost two of their past seven and are returning home after a four-game road trip. They went 2-2 on that trip. … Former Wolves forward Dario Saric is averaging 28 minutes and has started every game for the Suns. That's over four minutes more per game than he was averaging with the Wolves last season. He's averaging 10.9 points with Phoenix after averaging 10.5 with the Wolves. … Rubio, who has battled back spasms at times this season, is third in the NBA at 8.9 assists per game, the most for him since his last season in Minnesota, and is averaging 12.5 points on 39% shooting. … Baynes has missed four consecutive games because of a calf injury. … The Suns will still be without DeAndre Ayton, who is serving a 25-game suspension for violating the league's anti-drug policy.

Chris Hine