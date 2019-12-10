IMPACT PLAYER: Dario Saric, Phoenix
He got back at his old team, scoring 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting and grabbing nine rebounds.
BY THE NUMBERS
14 Assists for former Wolves point guard Ricky Rubio, who also scored 16 points.
26 Suns second-chance points.
17 Wolves turnovers; Phoenix had nine.
