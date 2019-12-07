GAME RECAP
Impact player
Chris Paul, Oklahoma City
Paul was effective running the Thunder offense and had 30 points on 11-for-20 shooting. He was 7-for-7 on free throws.
By the NUMBERS
52 Wolves' shooting percentage.
0-for-7 Keita Bates-Diop's shooting.
40 Thunder free throw attempts.
Chris Hine
