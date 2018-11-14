7 p.m. vs. New Orleans • FSN/ESPN, 830-am

New Wolves to debut against streaky Pelicans

Preview: Despite 23 turnovers, the Wolves managed to break a five-game losing streak with a victory over Brooklyn at Target Center on Monday. Now 5-1 at home, they will take on a Pelicans team they swept 4-0 last season. The Pelicans have had a rather strange season, opening with a 4-0 run, then losing six straight. Since then? Three straight wins, including an impressive 126-110 victory at Toronto on Monday night.

Players to watch: Wolves G Derrick Rose has four straight games with 21 or more points, shooting 47.9 percent overall in that stretch and 60.9 percent on three-pointers (14-for-23). C Karl-Anthony Towns is coming off a 25-point, 21-rebound effort vs. Brooklyn. New Orleans’ backcourt of E’Twaun Moore and Jrue Holiday combined for 59 points and 17 assists in Toronto.

Numbers: The Wolves’ current four-game winning streak vs. New Orleans came after a stretch in which they lost 10 of 12 to the Pelicans. Brooklyn’s 28 second-chance points Monday (thanks to 19 offensive boards) was the most against the Wolves since December of 2007.

Injuries: Wolves Jerryd Bayless (knee) is out. Andrew Wiggins (quad) and Jeff Teague (knee) are both questionable. New Orleans Nikola Mirotic (ankle) and Elfrid Payton (ankle) are both questionable.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD