7 p.m. vs. Houston • FSN, 830-AM

Harden’s Rockets a handful

Wolves update: It doesn’t get any easier for the Wolves, who carry a seven-game losing streak into this game against the high-scoring Rockets. Wednesday’s loss in Chicago was a tale of two halves with a Ryan Saunders tirade in the middle. The Wolves played better in the third and fourth quarters but lost anyway. And now they face a set of back-to-back games that concludes with Oklahoma City on Saturday. … Karl-Anthony Towns scored 40 points vs. Chicago and has 68 points in his past two games. Andrew Wiggins responded after a lackluster first half Wednesday to finish with 25 points, nine assists and five rebounds. Shabazz Napier had 16 points and five assists in Chicago.

Rockets update: The Rockets ended a season-high four-game losing streak with a 121-105 victory over Denver in Houston on Wednesday, a game in which Russell Westbrook scored 28 points and James Harden scored 27. Eric Gordon came off the bench to score 25. In two games vs. the Wolves this season Harden has averaged 40.5 points, making 14 three-pointers total. Westbrook has appeared vs. the Wolves once this season, scoring 30. The Rockets have won both games between the two teams this year by wide margins — 20 points at Target Center on Nov. 16 and 30 in Houston on Jan. 11.

kent youngblood