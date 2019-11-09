GAME RECAP

Impact player

Andrew Wiggins, Wolves

He was simply magnificent, scoring 40 points, including the tying bucket in regulation and the clinching three-pointer in overtime.

By the NUMBERS

70 Wolves points in the paint; Golden State had only 34.

29 Wolves points off 19 Warriors turnovers.

4 Wolves fast-break points.

2-0 The Wolves’ record when an opposing player scores 50 points this season.

CHRIS HINE