GAME RECAP
Impact player
Andrew Wiggins, Wolves
He was simply magnificent, scoring 40 points, including the tying bucket in regulation and the clinching three-pointer in overtime.
By the NUMBERS
70 Wolves points in the paint; Golden State had only 34.
29 Wolves points off 19 Warriors turnovers.
4 Wolves fast-break points.
2-0 The Wolves’ record when an opposing player scores 50 points this season.
CHRIS HINE
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Running to the bank: Vikings' Cook, like Cowboys' Elliott, showing his worth
About 16 months away from free agency, Dalvin Cook is doing his part to defend the worthiness of the running back position. He's eclipsed 100 yards from scrimmage in 13 of his 23 NFL games.
Gophers
Washington rallies, stuns No. 16 Baylor 67-64 in Alaska
Isaiah Stewart opened his collegiate career by stealing a victory from a ranked foe.
Golf
Suzuki takes 3-stroke lead at LPGA's Japan Classic
Local favorite Ai Suzuki shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 to take a three-stroke lead after the second round of the LPGA Japan Classic on Saturday.
Vikings
Jaleel Johnson will replace injured Joseph in Vikings' starting lineup
The loss of Linval Joseph at nose tackle will hurt the Vikings against Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys' run game.
Wolves
Russell scores 52, Wiggins counters with 40 to help Wolves beat Golden State in OT
Andrew Wiggins had the dagger three-pointer with 23 seconds remaining. The Warriors hung with the Wolves despite being without Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.