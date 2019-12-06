7 p.m. at Oklahoma City • FSN, 830-AM

OKC site of Saunders’ first win

Wolves update: The Wolves (10-10) went 2-0 at OKC last season, and that included Ryan Saunders’ head coaching debut Jan 8. Andrew Wiggins poured in 40 points in that game. … The Wolves shot 17-for-38 (44.7%) on three-pointers in a 121-114 loss to Dallas but just 20-for-51 (39.2%) on two-pointers. … The loss at Dallas was the Wolves’ first on the road since Nov. 6, and they are still 7-3 away from Target Center. … Wiggins (sprained thumb) is questionable and Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is probable. F Jake Layman remains out because of a toe injury.

Thunder update: Oklahoma City (8-12) has won at least 45 games each of the past 10 seasons, making the playoffs in all those years but one, but both streaks could come to an end this year. G Chris Paul is averaging 15.1 points and a team-high six assists per game in his first season with the Thunder. … G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and F Danilo Gallinari are averaging just over 18 points apiece.

Michael Rand