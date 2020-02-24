7:30 p.m. at Dallas • FSN (830-AM)

Russell expected to play

Wolves update: Coach Ryan Saunders said he anticipated guard D’Angelo Russell will play Monday after missing Sunday’s loss at Denver for what the Timberwolves were calling “planned rest.” The Wolves have said they want to manage Russell’s workload amid one of the busiest stretches of the season, when they play eight games in 13 days. … F Allen Crabbe was out Sunday (personal reasons), though he did initially make the trip to Denver before leaving the team. … The Wolves have lost their only matchup to the Mavericks this season, 121-114 on Dec. 4 at Dallas. But the only two players expected to suit up for the Wolves who played in that game are Josh Okogie and Jarrett Culver.

Mavericks update: Dallas is coming off a 111-107 loss to the Hawks, one the Mavs protested for what they viewed as questionable officiating. Luka Doncic (sore ankle) did not play but is listed as probable for Monday. The All-Star guard has missed eight of the past 10 games, but he did play in Friday’s victory over Orlando, scoring 33 points. Doncic is averaging 29 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.6 assists this season. … Dallas G Jalen Brunson exited Saturday’s game and is listed as out. F Kristaps Porzingis is not on the injury report after missing Saturday’s game for rest. Porzingis, in his first season back from an ACL tear, is averaging 18.6 points and 9.1 rebounds.

CHRIS HINE