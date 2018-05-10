Another different lineup for Minnesota United on Wednesday as it takes on LAFC at Banc of California Stadium, this time a 4-3-3 instead of the usual 4-2-3-1 with no forwards available. Here’s the full squad:

Bobby Shuttleworth

Carter Manley, Michael Boxall, Francisco Calvo, Jerome Thiesson

Collin Martin, Maximiano, Harrison Heath

Miguel Ibarra, Darwin Quintero, Alexi Gomez

Bench: Matt Lampson, Brent Kallman, Wyatt Omseberg, Collen Warner, Rasmus Schuller, Frantz Pangop, Christian Ramirez

Midfielder Ibson was left home for a rest in this midweek game, as the 34-year-old has had quite the uptick in minutes this year. Coach Adrian Heath elected to go with an entirely new midfield, as Martin gets his first start of the year while Maximiano makes his debut (swap one Brazilian for another, I suppose). Harrison Heath also makes his debut.

Ramirez was trying for a miraculous recovery from his hamstring injury in order to play, since Mason Toye is suspended and Abu Danladi is out with an ankle injury. But he settles for the bench. Right back Miller is left out of the squad after enduring a hamstring injury after his debut this past weekend.

Here is how LAFC will line up: