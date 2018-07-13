A stretch of West River Parkway along the Mississippi River in Minneapolis that was closed late Thursday after a false report of a mudslide will be reopened today, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.
Officials closed the parkway and a nearby trail between E. Franklin Avenue and S. 4th Street after someone reported a mudslide around 9 p.m. Thursday night. The closure was near the site of a June 2014 mudslide that shut down the parkway for more than two years.
Dawn Sommers, a Park Board spokeswoman, said they will place concrete barriers along the west side of the parkway as a precautionary measure.
“At this point, we are optimistic and we are very pleased and relieved that it wasn’t a mudslide,” Sommers said.
MUKHTAR M. IBRAHIM
