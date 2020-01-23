It’s getting towards late January and the Gophers still haven’t won a Big Ten Conference home game.

Wednesday at Williams Arena, hosting a Wisconsin team that came into the game 1-6 in conference play and on a four-game losing streak, the Gophers struggled to score nearly from start to finish in a 72-62 loss to the Badgers.

Up by three after a strong finish to the first half, the Gophers fell victim to an ice-cold third quarter in which they made just three field goals. Minnesota went scoreless over the second half of the quarter as the Badgers built a 53-45 lead.

The Gophers (12-7, 2-6 in conference) never got closer than five points again.

It wasn’t just offense that was a problem for the Gophers, who shot 37.7 percent. Against a Badgers team determined to pound the ball inside, the Gophers allowed Wisconsin (10-9, 2-6) to score 54 of their 72 points in the paint. The Badgers, who shot 47.6 percent for the game, closed it out by making eight of 12 fourth-quarter shots.

It was Wisconsin’s first victory against the Gophers since Jan. 26 of 2012 and it broke the Gophers’ 13-game winning streak in the series.

Jasmine Brunson (21) of Minnesota drove to the basket in the first quarter.

Imani Lewis scorched the Gophers for 23 points on 9-for-14 shooting, with 16 rebounds and two assists. Three other Badgers were in double figures, led by Abby Laszewski, who had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Gophers were led by Jasmine Brunson and Gadiva Hubbard, who each scored 12 points. Jasmine Powell had 11 and Sara Scalia had 10. Neither Hubbard nor Powell scored in the second half, during which the Gophers shot 11-for-34.

The Gophers pulled within five with 4:57 left in the game on a basket by Taiye Bello. But Lewis’ three-point play a minute later put the Badgers up eight and essentially iced the game.

In the first quarter it was the Badgers who set the tone, forcing the Gophers to play their style. And that style is pounding the ball inside. The Badgers shot 60 percent and scored all but two of their points in the paint in a 20-14 first quarter in which Wisconsin got one open lane to the basket after another. Beverely led the way with seven points for Wisconsin, which led by as many as nine late in the first quarter.

Both ends of the court improved for the Gophers in the second quarter. On defense the Gophers finally started pressuring the Badgers, and the result was 5-for-18 shooting by the Badgers and four turnovers, which were turned into six Gophers points.

On offense? The Gophers finally started finding their range.

The Gophers were down 32-29 after Laszewski hit two free throws with 4:56 left in the half.

Hubbard hit two free throws with 4:38 left. After a Badgers turnover, Scalia went end-to-end on the break for two. Another Wisconsin turnover resulted in Powell’s end-to-end run. When Scalia scored on a drive the Gophers had a five-point lead before Laszewski scored just before the buzzer. Still, the Gophers had turned a six-point deficit after a quarter into a 37-34 halftime lead.

It didn’t last in a disastrous third quarter that saw the Gophers make just three of 17 shots and go scoreless over the final 5:18 of the quarter.

The result: A 12-2 Badgers run to end the quarter and give them a 53-45 lead.

The last nine Minnesota possessions of the quarter included 1-for-5 shooting and four turnovers.