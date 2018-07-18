You can call this a pretty good piece of grandstanding. Or you could imagine how Vikings fans in some parts of Minnesota would feel if they couldn't watch their team's games without taking extra measures.

That's a set-up to what Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin did today in Washington, D.C.

Let's go right to the video:

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports: "Currently, 13 Wisconsin counties are assigned to an out-of-state team based on their broadcast media markets. Burnett, Washburn, Polk, Barron, St. Croix, Dunn and Pierce counties are part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul media market. Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron and Sawyer counties are in the Duluth, Minnesota, media market. Florence County is in the Marquette, Michigan, market."

That means 12 of the 13 counties are served by Minnesota TV stations showing the Vikings instead of Green Bay.

According to the Journal Sentinel, "The Go Pack Go Act would require cable, satellite and other TV providers to give customers in Wisconsin access to programming within their home state."

And, yes, Baldwin is running for reelection in November.