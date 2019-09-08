There is a display of movie posters tucked in one of Fenway Park's odd crannies, highlighting films that included scenes shot in the ancient ballpark. One of those is "Fever Pitch," a fine effort as romantic comedies go, starring Jimmy Fallon as Ben and Drew Barrymore as Lindsay.

The best moment comes when Uncle Carl, played by Boston comedy legend Lenny Clarke, takes his nephew Ben to his first Red Sox game. The kid seems amped up to become a Red Sox fanatic when being dropped off after the game, and Uncle Carl says: "Careful, kid. They'll break your heart."

"Fever Pitch" was being filmed in 2004, the same year the Red Sox won the World Series for the first time in 86 years. Three more titles followed — 2007, 2013 and 2018 — and the mystique is gone, the Curse of the Bambino lost to Uncle Carl's generations.

I attended the media session on the first day of 2019 Red Sox spring training in Fort Myers, Fla., and the angle being pursued unanimously was this:

Yes, they have been winning World Series with regularity, but isn't it about time for a repeat?

Look at the Cubs. They were America's cuddly losers. They finally won a World Series in 2016 after 108 years. Fans were said to be visiting cemeteries to sob joyously at graves of Cubs-loving relatives.

Three days later, the theme was, "Can these young Cubs be a dynasty?" Three years later, the Cubs are pointed toward a fourth consecutive postseason, and are labeled a huge disappointment.

This is dangerous stuff: Winning when your fans have relied on angst for so long.

That's why my opinion is that Vikings fans should look forward to a 59th season without a Super Bowl victory. Win one and all that spectacular suffering is gone:

The four Super Bowl losses in eight seasons (1969-1976), the Drew Pearson nudge, the Gary Anderson and Blair Walsh misses, the ill-advised Brett Favre throw … on it goes.

Purpleheads, you have something beautiful to unite the generations. Outwardly cheer while embracing the angst, because once it's lost to an ultimate victory, it can never be regained.

Read Reusse's blog at startribune.com/patrick.

PLUS THREE

Vikings like to brag about their "culture." Well …

• Can't believe the Patriots beat out the Vikings for Antonio Brown, he sure would have looked good as a third receiver to go with Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.

• With no talented backup at quarterback, the Purple should bring in Colin Kaepernick and get him ready in case Kirk Cousins gets injured.

• Matt Kalil is only 30 and available. Let's give Kalil, the No. 4 overall and Pieology entrepreneur, a second chance in Minnesota.