CVNE Monopole

The brand name can be confusing: It looks like "Cune" but actually is the acronym CVNE for "Compañia Vinícola del Norte de España). But this stellar-at-all-price-points outfit has made it easy for some of its wines by slapping "Monopole" on the label. The CVNE Monopole ($17) is a swell amalgam of floral aromas and fruit flavors made from Rioja's signature white grape, viura. It's a true crowd-pleaser, suitable for enthusiasts of any ilk, with surpassing freshness and liveliness through the brisk, bold finish. It's the rare white that plays well with fresh tomatoes, but it's also more than suitable for most any fruits of the sea and fried or grilled chicken.

Available at Wayzata muni, 1010 Washington, France 44 and North Loop.

Bill Ward