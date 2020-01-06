The Wild’s weekend ended the same way it started: in extra time.

But the results from each game were different.

After rallying for of a 3-2 overtime win Saturday over the Jets, the Wild fell 5-4 in a shootout to the Flames Sunday at Xcel Energy Center to finish back-to-back games 1-0-1.

Calgary’s Dillon Dube scored the decisive goal in the seventh round of the shootout, this after the Flames made it 4-4 on the power play when a Mark Giordano centering feed bounced off defenseman Ryan Suter’s stick and flew into the net at 14:32 of the third.

Earlier in the third, winger Jordan Greenway broke a 3-3 tie at 2:37 only 42 seconds after Calgary pulled even with the Wild on a point shot by Michael Stone.

Greenway deflected in a Jared Spurgeon shot, his first goal in 11 games.

– which scored twice in the first period, both of which were tallies from winger Marcus Foligno.

Just 5:01 into the first, winger Kevin Fiala put the Wild ahead on the power play on a shot that rolled into the net after it looked like Calgary goalie David Rittich had control. The goal was Fiala’s first in nine games.

– a redirection by Milan Lucic that rolled five-hole on goalie Alex Stalock.

But only 34 seconds later, Foligno scored his first of the game on a rising shot set up by center Joel Eriksson Ek.

After Travis Hamonic’s one-timer evened it again at 15:40, Foligno reinstated the Wild’s lead with 46 seconds to go after he crashed the net to poke in a loose puck.

The two-goal outburst was the eighth of Foligno’s career and first with the Wild. He capped off the weekend with four points, after recording a goal and assist Saturday. Overall, his line had 10 points over the two-game set.

Stalock totaled 33 saves, while Rittich had 30. The Wild’s power play finished 1-for-4, while Calgary capitalized on its two looks.

With two assists, Suter has six points during a five-game point streak and 13 in his last 12 games.