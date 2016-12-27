Gallery: Nashville Predators center Reid Boucher (11) celebrates after scoring a goal against Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Gallery: Nashville Predators center Reid Boucher (11) celebrates with defenseman Petter Granberg (8), of Sweden, after Boucher scored a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Gallery: Nashville Predators center Reid Boucher (11) scores a goal against Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk (40) and defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Gallery: Linesman Michel Cormier (76) drops the puck during a face-off between Nashville Predators center Mike Fisher (12) and Minnesota Wild center Eric Staal (12) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, left, celebrates after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild right wing Nino Niederreiter (22), of Switzerland, battles Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9), of Sweden, for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.

Gallery: Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, blocks a shot as Minnesota Wild right wing Nino Niederreiter (22), of Switzerland, looks for the rebound during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild center Eric Staal (12) maneuvers the puck in front of Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.

– Not even three days of drinking egg nog and munching on gingerbread cookies by the Christmas tree can slow down the Wild.

Despite not playing or practicing for three days and having to fly to Nashville the morning of Tuesday's game, the Wild's bubble didn't burst during the NHL's holiday recess.

The Wild's franchise-record winning streak struck 11 and franchise-record point streak reached 12 Tuesday night when Jared Spurgeon scored his first career overtime goal to lift the Wild to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

The Wild, which sits one point back of Chicago for the Central Division lead with three games in hand, improved to 11-0-1 since Nov. 29 and 13-1-3 since Nov. 19. The team, winners of six straight on the road, was compensated for a strong 13-shot third period that would have resulted in a regulation triumph if not for goalie Pekka Rinne, who made 36 saves.

"They played to win and not to lose. They weren't playing to get into overtime," said coach Bruce Boudreau, who has now coached Washington, Anaheim and Minnesota to win streaks of at least 11 games. "That's the way we need to play. To me, we have to go for it."

During the first 11-win December in franchise history, the Wild has gotten great efforts up and down the lineup from different players nightly. Tuesday, the Wild got one from the most unsung of heroes.

Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, blocks a shot as Minnesota Wild right wing Nino Niederreiter (22), of Switzerland, looks for the rebound during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.

Jordan Schroeder, who at 26 has spent most his career in the minors after being drafted by Vancouver in the first round in 2009, played like he never wants to see Des Moines again.

He assisted on Chris Stewart's second-period goal and was such a speedy forechecker, Boudreau elevated him to the Zach Parise-Eric Staal line in the third period and downgraded veteran Jason Pominville.

Schroeder got tapped for overtime duty and thanked Boudreau for the faith by teeing up Spurgeon for a beautiful one-time winner. Charlie Coyle picked up his second assist on the goal to tie Staal for the team lead with 29 points.

"I was surprised to be honest with you," Schroeder said of hearing his name in OT. "I was excited. I wanted to go out there and make it happen. Fortunately, I was able to make that pass to Spurgeon and he put it home."

Boudreau, who has had the Midas touch with most his decisions this month, explained the rationale of elevating Schroeder as two-fold: 1) He liked Schroeder's game; 2) "I thought there were a couple guys that from the three-day break and no practice looked like they were struggling with their legs."

Schroeder brought a presence to the Staal line in the third, too.

"It's been tough for him to find a solid spot in the lineup, but tonight, he earned his way," Parise said. "The way he played, he almost demanded more ice, and the coach gave it to him. He got rewarded."

Parise, who missed the previous two games with his third spell of strep throat in a month, scored his first goal on the road since Oct. 23 on a first-period power play.

After three second-period goals made the score 2-2 heading into the third, Devan Dubnyk made 12 of his 28 saves to extend his winning streak to a career-high and franchise-record nine games and point streak to a career-high 13 games (11-0-2). He hasn't allowed more than two goals in a game since Nov. 26 (10 starts).

Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets, who visit the Wild on New Year's Eve, extended their winning streak to 13 games by beating Boston.

It was an impressive win by the Wild, which despite being 1-7-1 the game after Christmas the past nine occasions, didn't make the odd day trip an excuse.

"We have some guys that have been around," said Staal, riding an eight-game point streak. "They understand what it's going to take right now for us to keep winning games. We want to keep this going as long as we can."