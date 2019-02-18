Opposite directions

Entering 2019, the Blues were tied for last in the NHL with 34 points in 37 games. Since then they have climbed into third place in the Central Division. Meanwhile, the reeling Wild leads the Canucks by just one point (and three other teams by three points) for the final playoff spot in the West. Here’s a Wild-Blues comparison since Jan. 1:

Wild Category Blues

9-9-3 Record 16-4-1

21 Points 33

2-5-3 Last 10 10-0-0

1 Shutout wins 5

3 Shutout losses 0

54 Goals for 72

68 Goals against 39

-14 Goal differential +33