Gallery: Matt Cullen (7) shot the puck past Calgary goalie Mike Smith (41) for a goal in the first period. It was the 250th goal of his career. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ ï cgonzalez@startribune.com - December 12, 2017, St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center, NHL, Hockey, Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames

Gallery: Linesman Ryan Galloway (82) gave a puck to Malachi Contreras, 8, of Anoka during the second period. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ � cgonzalez@startribune.com - December 12, 2017, St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center, NHL, Hockey, Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames

Gallery: Jason Zucker (16) chased a puck in the third period. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ � cgonzalez@startribune.com - December 12, 2017, St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center, NHL, Hockey, Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames

Gallery: Johnny Gaudreau (13) lifted the puck past Wild goalie Alex Stalock (32) for a goal during the during the overtime shootout. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ � cgonzalez@startribune.com - December 12, 2017, St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center, NHL, Hockey, Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames

Gallery: Alex Stalock (32) caught a shot by Matthew Tkachuk (19) during the overtime shootout. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ � cgonzalez@startribune.com - December 12, 2017, St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center, NHL, Hockey, Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames

Gallery: Alex Stalock (32) blocked a shot by Sam Bennett (93) during the overtime shootout. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ � cgonzalez@startribune.com - December 12, 2017, St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center, NHL, Hockey, Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames

Gallery: Mikael Granlund (64) shot the puck past Calgary goalie Mike Smith (41) for a goal during the overtime shootout. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ � cgonzalez@startribune.com - December 12, 2017, St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center, NHL, Hockey, Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames

Gallery: Nino Niederreiter (22) slid into the boards in the second period. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ � cgonzalez@startribune.com - December 12, 2017, St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center, NHL, Hockey, Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames

Gallery: Gustav Olofsson (23) and Sam Bennett (93) fought for the puck in the second period. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ � cgonzalez@startribune.com - December 12, 2017, St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center, NHL, Hockey, Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames

Gallery: Michael Frolik (67) passed the puck pas Joel Eriksson Ek (14) in the first period. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ � cgonzalez@startribune.com - December 12, 2017, St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center, NHL, Hockey, Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames

Gallery: Matt Cullen (7) celebrated with teammates on the bench after scoring a goal in the first period. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ � cgonzalez@startribune.com - December 12, 2017, St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center, NHL, Hockey, Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames

Gallery: Matt Cullen (7) celebrated after scoring a goal in the first period. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ � cgonzalez@startribune.com - December 12, 2017, St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center, NHL, Hockey, Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames

A low-scoring duel was peculiar enough considering just how much the Wild was being outplayed early — a lopsided feel that would typically result in a multi-goal deficit.

But what made the Wild’s 2-1 shootout win over the Flames on Tuesday in front of 18,767 at Xcel Energy Center even more special — and frankly, impressive — was that it took two goaltenders to complete the job.

Backup Alex Stalock replaced No. 1 Devan Dubnyk after the first period, as Dubnyk left the game with a lower-body injury and did not return.

Stalock made 16 saves in relief and turned aside another four in the shootout after backstopping the Wild to a 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks on Sunday. Wingers Chris Stewart and Mikael Granlund converted for the Wild in the five shootout rounds.

Not only did the victory push the Wild’s win streak to three games, but it also extended its dominance on home ice to 6-0-1 over its last seven games.

Dubnyk was busy through the first 20 minutes, turning aside 10 shots to frustrate a Calgary group that was clearly superior at the start.

Wild center Matt Cullen and goalie Alex Stalock, who entered Tuesday night's game against Calgary after the first period when Devan Dubnyk was injured, celebrated a 2-1 shootout victory over the Flames.

The Flames pummeled the front of the net with pressure, as pucks and bodies confronted Dubnyk. Winger Matthew Tkachuk came close to scoring off a redirect. Center Mikael Backland put the rebound through the crease. And the Flames dinged the post twice.

Not until 10 minutes, 2 seconds had passed did the Wild even register its first shot on goal — a wrister from captain Mikko Koivu that disappeared in Calgary goalie Mike Smith’s midsection.

Coach Bruce Boudreau warned his team repeatedly about a letdown in the lead-up to its return home from a lengthy road trip, but the pregame message didn’t help.

At one point, the shot differential was 7-1 in the Flames’ favor.

Quality, however, trumped quantity, as the Wild escaped the first with a one-goal lead.

On just its third shot of the game, center Matt Cullen whipped a backhander through traffic and by Smith — who had 21 saves — at 17:24 to end a 17-game scoreless streak and record the 250th goal of his career.

He became just the 29th American-born player to reach that plateau.

The Wild eased Stalock into duty in the second, as the team earned two power plays through the first 10 minutes but blanked on both.

Overall, though, the Wild spent more time in the Flames’ end and more than doubled its shots on goal in the second without scoring.

Instead, the Flames tied it with 1:03 left in the second on a blistering point shot from winger Micheal Ferland.

That set up a photo finish in the third, a hit or miss period lately for the Wild.

Last week, the team was steamrolled by the Kings and then blew leads to the Ducks and Sharks despite playing competitively before rallying in overtime.

This time, the Wild traded chances with the Flames, as both teams were even for much of the period. Calgary had a look late in the frame on the power play, but it was unable to convert and finished the game 0-for-3.

Still tied after regulation, the Wild headed to its third consecutive extra-time game.

And like the ones before, it prevailed.