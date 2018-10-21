GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Mikael Granlund, Wild: Delivered the game-winner in overtime to extend his point streak to five games.
2. Charlie Coyle, Wild: Chipped in a goal and an assist.
3. Marcus Foligno, Wild: Scored and had four hits.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Assist for Wild goalie Alex Stalock.
5 Power plays for the Lightning. The Wild had two.
6 Combined points for the Wild’s third and fourth lines.
SARAH MCLELLAN
