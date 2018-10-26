The Wild sent rookie winger Jordan Greenway to Iowa of the American Hockey League on Friday, a day after he took consecutive minor penalties in the latter stages of the Wild's 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

Greenway, 21, had one assist and eight shots in nine games for the Wild.

His only NHL goal came in last season's playoff series against Winnipeg; he joined the Wild late in the season after playing at Boston University and for the U.S. Olympic team.

Greenway's place in the lineup will go to Joel Eriksson Ek, who is returning from a lower body injury.

Greenway was penalized for cross checking in the offensive zone Thursday with the Wild leading 2-1 with 7:28 remaining in the third period, then got another penalty when he played the puck while stepping out of the penalty box. He seemed unaware that rules require a player to have both skates on the ice in such a situation, or it is an interference penalty.

The Wild killed off both penalties and a third to Eric Staal with 2:25 left after Staal cleared the puck into the stands, a delay of game infraction

Greenway was averaging 11:22 per game of playing time.

•Los Angeles' Kyle Clifford has been fined $4,301, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for kneeing Greenway in Thursday's game. Wild defenseman Nate Seeler jumped in after the infraction and fought Clifford.