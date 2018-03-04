Wild’s week ahead

Sunday: 6 p.m. vs. Detroit

Tuesday: 7 p.m. vs. Carolina

Friday: 9 p.m. at Vancouver

Saturday: 9 p.m. at Edmonton

Sun. NBCSN; Tue., Fri. and Sat. FSN

Player to watch:

Conor McDavid, Oilers

It’s been a disappointing season for Edmonton, but McDavid is still in the mix to nab the Art Ross Trophy as the league’s highest scorer; he boasted 77 points through 64 games to sit third in the NHL.

VOICES

“I knew coming here was going to be a good fit for me. ... It’s been everything I could’ve imagineD.”

Center Eric Staal on rediscovering his scoring touch with the Wild.