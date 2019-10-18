MONTREAL - If it was a new problem every game, that could help explain why the Wild hasn’t cured the funk that’s hounded it through the first two weeks of the season.

But it isn’t.

– including the 4-0 wipeout by the Canadiens Thursday at Bell Centre that wrapped a three-game road trip through Eastern Canada at 1-2.

And it’s this reoccurring issue that has made the Wild’s 1-6 start both dreadful and discouraging.

Montreal struck quickly at the end of the first period, scoring three times in only 4 minutes, 46 seconds.

The instigator was a turnover by winger Kevin Fiala in his return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch Tuesday in the 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Fiala’s reach behind the net to chip the puck ahead was intercepted by the Canadiens’ Nick Cousins, and he fed Victor Mete in the slot for a one-timer by goalie Alex Stalock that rang up as Mete’s first NHL goal.

What then fanned the Canadiens’ outburst was penalty trouble.

– who was also back in action after being a healthy scratch for five straight games – sent the puck over the glass for a delay of game minor.

During the ensuing power play, Joel Armia wired in a puck from the back door at 17:32 after a smooth passing setup by his teammates.

– this one from Nick Suzuki, who backhanded a rebound by Stalock with 37 seconds remaining.

It was the fifth time this season the Wild has surrendered three or more goals in a period.

The penalty kill improved in the second, with Eriksson Ek blocking three shots from Shea Weber during one shift, but the damage was done. Montreal finished 1-for-5, while the Wild was 0-for-4.

Eriksson Ek briefly left the game after those shot blocks before eventually returning, but he didn’t play in the third.

With 7:20 to go in that period, Brendan Gallagher finished a Matt Dumba turnover to cap off the scoring.

Stalock made 29 stops, and Carey Price posted 17 for his first shutout of the season.

The loss also snapped a nine-game win streak for the Wild against the Canadiens.