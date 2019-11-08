– The Wild had no problem rallying from being behind two goals earlier in the week, and it nearly one-upped that feat by clawing back from an even deeper deficit its next time out.

On the heels of its most impressive comeback win of the season Tuesday in Anaheim at the outset of a four-game road trip, the Wild tested its resiliency again after tripping into a four-goal hole in the first period.

And although the Wild eventually made up those goals, it never completely caught up to the Sharks in a 6-5 letdown Thursday at SAP Center.

It was the fourth game the Wild (5-10-1 and 2-9 on the road) has surrendered four or more in a period but just the first time it’s happened in the opening frame, a horrendous start that muzzled the optimism the team earned from its 4-2 rally against the Ducks.

And as poor as that debut was, the Wild’s finish was also a missed opportunity.

– his first of the season – moved the Wild within striking distance of the Sharks at 6-4, but a slashing major and misconduct by winger Ryan Hartman and too-many men penalty put the Sharks on the power play where they were able to settle down after a shaky stretch.

Wild goaltender Alex Stalock deflected a shot by Sharks winger Evander Kane (9) during the first period late Thursday night, but he didn’t get a piece of many others. Stalock gave up four goals on 12 shots and was replaced by Devan Dubnyk for the start of the second period.

Those lost minutes to the penalty kill were especially costly once winger Jason Zucker tallied a fifth at 15:25, the closest the Wild would get.

From the first faceoff the Wild looked off, icing the puck after winning the draw.

Soon after, the Sharks pounced when captain Logan Couture buried an Evander Kane pass by goalie Alex Stalock only 52 seconds into the period.

By 5:55, it was 2-0 — a wrist shot by Timo Meier after he accepted a Tomas Hertl backhander and cut into the Wild zone with speed.

A breakaway save by Stalock on Kane and Wild power play later in the first seemed to even up the feel of the game, but two more Sharks goals in 1:52 reasserted San Jose’s control.

Marcus Sorensen’s deflection made it 3-0 at 16:40, and a 4-on-2 rush tacked on a fourth after a give-and-go passing sequence by Hertl and Meier handed off to Radim Simek for the finish at 18:32.

Overall, the Sharks totaled four goals on 12 shots.

Stalock, who made his second straight start after posting 29 stops in that victory against the Ducks, was replaced by Devan Dubnyk after the period. He exited with eight saves.

The Wild also was shorthanded the rest of the way, as winger Marcus Foligno didn’t return for the second due to a lower-body injury.

With 4:09 to go in the second, the Wild finally cut into its deficit on a shot by winger Luke Kunin.

Any momentum the Wild might have corralled from that goal was negated by an Eric Staal high-sticking penalty less than a minute later.

On the ensuing power play, the Sharks reinstated their four-goal lead on a wrister by Hertl at 17:04.

– a span in which he has nine points. In his last nine games, Staal’s recorded six goals and seven assists.

Yet again, though, San Jose had a retort.

This time, Kane served up another power play tally at 19:15 while winger Jordan Greenway was in the penalty box for a delay of game minor after sending the puck over the glass.

The Sharks finished 2-for-4 with the man advantage, while the Wild went 0-for-3.

san jose 6, WILD 5 Saturday: 7 p.m. at Arizona (FSN)

Dubnyk ended up with 17 saves. Martin Jones totaled 21 for the Sharks.