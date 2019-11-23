BOSTON – The Wild sealed consecutive victories for just the second time this season Thursday when it shrugged off the Avalanche 3-2, a result that gives the team a chance to extend its win streak to a season-high three games Saturday when it starts a three-game road trip against the Bruins.

“Obviously there's no tougher test than going to [TD] Garden right now the way that team is playing,” goalie Alex Stalock said. “Can we go in there and play a good team game? I don't see why not.”

What could help the Wild in its attempt to take down one of the top teams in the NHL is the momentum it’s built from two prior wins earlier in the week.

After getting by the Sabres 4-1 in Buffalo on Tuesday, the Wild returned home to defeat Colorado – just the first time it’s won back-to-back games since Oct.20 and 22.

“It's a tough road trip coming up here,” winger Mats Zuccarello said. “So we need a little confidence before that.”

Stalock will be back in goal for the Wild after he secured two straight victories for the first time since Nov.21-23, 2018.

This is also winger Ryan Donato’s first game back in Boston since he was traded from the Bruins to the Wild last season.

“It’s going to be fun playing against a bunch of my old teammates and friends, and I’m sure I’ll have a bunch of family and friends in the crowd,” Donato said. “So [there’s] going to be a lot of energy and hopefully a lot of positive energy.”

Projected lineup:

Jason Zucker-Eric Staal-Mats Zuccarello

Zach Parise-Mikko Koivu-Kevin Fiala

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Luke Kunin

Ryan Donato-Victor Rask-Ryan Hartman

Ryan Suter-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Carson Soucy-Brad Hunt

Alex Stalock

Key numbers:

699: Career points for captain Mikko Koivu.

0-2-1: Record for goalie Alex Stalock in his career vs. the Bruins.

7: Goals by Boston in two wins last season over the Wild.

2: Goals for winger Jason Zucker in his last two games.

3: Points for winger Jordan Greenway in his past four outings.

About the Bruins:

After advancing all the way to the Stanley Cup Final last spring, the Bruins have returned this season as a favorite to get back to that point. At 14-3-5, Boston sits third in the NHL’s overall standings but just one team (Washington) has more than its 33 points. Forwards Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak are third and fourth, respectively, in league scoring. Marchand has 37 points, while Pastrnak has 36. In net, Tuukka Rask is 10-2-2 with a .931 save percentage and 2.05 goals-against average.