With winger Pontus Aberg poised to return to the lineup, the Wild reassigned forward Kyle Rau to Iowa of the American Hockey League Monday.
Rau skated in six games with the Wild after getting called up Feb.4, tallying one assist and 11 hits. Before then, the Eden Prairie native racked up 14 goals and 30 points in 45 games with Iowa.
Aberg, who hasn't played since Feb.1 when he suffered a lower-body injury, is primed to fill out the fourth line now that Rau is gone. He practiced with center Eric Fehr and defenseman-turned-forward Brad Hunt Monday.
The Wild concludes a four-game homestand Tuesday against the Anaheim Ducks, who traded Aberg to the Wild last month.
