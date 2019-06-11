The Wild retained one of its reinforcements from last season, re-signing defenseman Matt Bartkowski Tuesday to a one-year, two-way contract ($700,000, $350,000).

Bartkowski spent the majority of 2018-19 in the minors, tallying 19 points (four goals and 15 assists) in 70 games with Iowa of the American Hockey League. But the 31-year-old appeared in two games with the Wild amid injuries to other blue liners and became the fourth defenseman in team history to score a goal in his team debut.

A left shot, Bartkowski has 48 points in 255 career NHL games during parts of nine seasons with the Wild, Flames, Canucks and Bruins. Originally signed as a free agent last July, the 6-1, 198-pound native of Pittsburgh was drafted in the seventh round (190th overall) in 2008 by the Panthers.