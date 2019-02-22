game recap

Star Tribune's three stars

1. Devan Dubnyk, Wild: Was solid in net with 33 saves.

2. Mikael Granlund, Wild: Great individual play for the game-winning goal.

3. Zach Parise, Wild: Had an insurance goal and an assist.

BY THE NUMBERS

9:03 Minutes and seconds the Wild fell short of the longest scoring drought in team history, when Jared Spurgeon scored 15:04 into the first period.

16 Power-play goals against the Wild in the past 14 games.

10 Points for Granlund (three goals, seven assists) over the past 12 games.

CHRIS HINE