The Wild made more preseason moves Tuesday, reducing the team to 22 players.

Defenseman Ryan Murphy cleared waivers and was assigned to the team's AHL affiliate in Iowa.

Forward Luke Kunin, who continues to recover from knee surgery, was placed on injured reserve.

Defenseman Gustav Olofsson was medically cleared to play, and placed on waivers. If he clears tomorrow, he'll be assigned to Iowa. He was included on the 23-man roster the team had to submit to the NHL by Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The Wild begins the season Thursday at Colorado.

Jordan Greenway missed practice Tuesday, but coach Bruce Boudreau said Greenway had a bad cold.

The Wild opening night roster looks like this:

Forwards (13): J.T. Brown, Charlie Coyle, Joel Eriksson Ek, Eric Fehr, Marcus Foligno, Mikael Granlund, Jordan Greenway, Matt Hendricks, Mikko Koivu, Nino Niederreiter, Zach Parise, Eric Staal, Jason Zucker.

Defensemen (7): Jonas Brodin, Matt Dumba, Greg Pateryn, Nate Prosser, Nick Seeler, Jared Spurgeon, Ryan Suter.

Goalies (2): Devan Dubynk, Alex Stalock.