In their first chance to make their own statement on the ice, Wild players didn’t exactly back up coach Bruce Boudreau’s claim that this is a team that wants to make the playoffs and will.

Like the last time it faced a team below it in the standings finishing off a back-to-back earlier in the week, the Wild squandered a lead and fell apart en route to a 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils Friday in front of 19,041 at Xcel Energy Center after regulation.

Devils center Nico Hischier whacked in a loose puck in front 3 minutes, 19 seconds into the extra period after goalie Devan Dubnyk’s pass behind the net was picked off, capping off New Jersey’s comeback with its fourth straight goal.

Initially, the Wild looked prepared to reset against New Jersey after the Wild fumbled multiple leads in a 5-4 setback to the Philadelphia Flyers Tuesday under similar conditions.

Only 6:07 into the first, defenseman Brad Hunt converted on the power play and center Joel Eriksson Ek doubled the Wild’s lead on a wrap-around into an empty net at 9:55.

Devils winger Marcus Johansson bounced a puck in off Dubnyk’s pad and the post just 26 seconds into the second, but the Wild responded on shots from defenseman Nick Seeler at 2:33 and Granlund at 7:19.

Defenseman Will Butcher pulled New Jersey within 2 when he buried a fortuitous carom into the slot with 1:50 left in the frame, and the Devils called for a photo finish on a Kyle Palmieri power play tally at 8:16.

And then with 2:45 to go in the third, defenseman Ben Lovejoy’s shot slid under Dubnyk to even it at 4.