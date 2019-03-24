– The Wild’s return to a playoff spot didn’t last long.

A Colorado win combined with a 5-1 rout Saturday by the Hurricanes in front of 16,751 at PNC Arena dropped the Wild from the second wild card seed in the Western Conference, erasing the progress accomplished Friday when the team topped the reigning Stanley Cup champion Capitals.

With 79 points, the Wild is a point shy of the Avalanche having played one more game.

Two second-period goals in 2 minutes, 26 seconds by Carolina were enough to shrug off the Wild, which was utilizing a lineup more depleted than usual, before the Hurricanes made it a blowout in the third with three more tallies.

Winger Zach Parise was out with a lower-body injury after he was clipped Friday in that 2-1 win by Washington winger Tom Wilson.

– which included clutch stops on former Wild winger Nino Niederreiter, defenseman Justin Faulk, center Sebastian Aho and winger Andrei Svechnikov’s breakaway attempt off a Wild turnover.

Carolina finally solved Dubnyk in the second when center Jordan Staal deflected in a Faulk shot at 3:06.

Soon after, the Hurricanes doubled their lead when defenseman Brett Pesce walked into the Wild’s zone unguarded to bury the puck by Dubnyk at 5:32.

The Wild earned one goal back during an ensuing four-minute power play. Center Eric Staal’s centering attempt banked off goalie Petr Mrazek’s leg and into the net at 8:57, the Wild’s sixth power play goal in its last six games. It finished 1-for-4 with the man advantage, while the Hurricanes went 0-for-2.

But that’s as close as the Wild would get, with Mrazek air-tight the rest of the way to total 24 saves. Carolina, however, wasn’t done scoring.

In the third, the Hurricanes converted on a top-shelf riser by Svechnikov in-tight just 3:27 into the period, a one-timer from center Lucas Wallmark with 10:51 remaining and a breakaway finish by Teravainen at 11:12.

Dubnyk had 28 stops.