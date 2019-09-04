The Wild will have another player to consider for its roster at training camp after inviting right winger Drew Stafford in on a PTO (professional tryout).
Stafford spent the last two seasons with the Devils after stints with the Jets, Bruins and Sabres. He spent the bulk of his career with Buffalo, racking up 145 goals and 322 points in 563 games after the Sabres drafted him 13th overall in 2004.
Last season, Stafford chipped in five goals and eight assists in 57 games with the Devils. He's coming off a one-year, $810,000 contract with New Jersey.
Born in Milwaukee, Stafford played at Shattuck-St. Mary's in Faribault before spending three seasons at North Dakota.
Players report to camp next Thursday.
Wild
