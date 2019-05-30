The Wild acquired the rights to 6-foot-7 defenseman Fedor Gordeev from Toronto.

Gordeev was a fifth-round pick of the Maple Leafs two years ago, and will re-enter the draft if he is not signed by Saturday. If the Wild signs him, Toronto gets a conditional seventh round pick in 2020.

The 20-year-old Gordeev played in the Ontario Hockey League last season, starting with Flint before he was traded to Guelph. He had seven goals and 25 assists in 63 games. Guelph won the OHL title.

In four OHL seasons, Gordeev has 19 goals, 54 assists and 232 penalty minutes.