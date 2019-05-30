The Wild acquired the rights to 6-foot-7 defenseman Fedor Gordeev from Toronto.
Gordeev was a fifth-round pick of the Maple Leafs two years ago, and will re-enter the draft if he is not signed by Saturday. If the Wild signs him, Toronto gets a conditional seventh round pick in 2020.
The 20-year-old Gordeev played in the Ontario Hockey League last season, starting with Flint before he was traded to Guelph. He had seven goals and 25 assists in 63 games. Guelph won the OHL title.
In four OHL seasons, Gordeev has 19 goals, 54 assists and 232 penalty minutes.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
All's well that ends well for No. 1 Osaka at French Open
Naomi Osaka screamed "Oh, my God!" after one shanked shot. Mouthed something and clasped her hands together, as if praying, after another. There were plenty of deep sighs and exaggerated eyerolls, too.
Sports
Live: Follow the Gophers-UCLA softball game here
Tap here for links to live video, play-by-play and everything you'll need to follow the Gophers in their opening Women's College World Series game against UCLA.
Gophers
Mulipola's 2-run homer leads Washington past Arizona in WCWS
Dejah Mulipola's two-run homer to center field in the top of the eighth inning powered Arizona to a 3-1 win over Washington on Thursday in the opening game of the Women's College World Series.
Twins
MLB to keep monitoring netting issue after child is hit
Major League Baseball said Thursday it will keep examining its policy on protective netting at stadiums a day after a young fan was struck by a foul ball and hospitalized.
Sports
Group seeks to infuse youth into aging horse racing industry
Dare Sutton and Sam Bussanich watched the horses run at Keeneland Racecourse and a crazy idea came to mind.Sutton, 24, suggested they buy one. Bussanich…