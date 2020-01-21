GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Noel Acciari, Panthers: The winger scored the winning goal with 5.6 seconds remaining.
2. Luke Kunin, Wild: The winger scored twice, once shorthanded.
3. Keith Yandle, Panthers: The defenseman had a goal and three assists.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Power-play goal by Jared Spurgeon, the 27th of his career and most by a defenseman in Wild history.
400 Career games for center Victor Rask.
SARAH MCLELLAN
