The Wild played with a lead, tied and from behind.

It received power-play chances and had to defend a man short.

And the team also got to experience a win in its final run-through before a younger version closes out the preseason schedule Friday, as the Wild rallied 4-3 over the Jets Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center – improving to 2-4 in exhibition play.

“It’s the guys you’re used to having out there, and we know how they play and where they’re going to be,” goalie Devan Dubnyk said “It’s a good opportunity to get together and feel that way.”

Defenseman Jared Spurgeon clinched the deciding goal on a wrap-around with 4 minutes, 49 seconds remaining in the third period.

Before that, winger Jason Zucker tied it at 3 on the power play when he got behind the Jets’ defense and lifted the puck by goalie Laurent Brossoit with his backhand at 6:42.

Wild right wing Mikael Granlund tried to deflect the puck while defended by Jets center Andrew Copp on Wednesday.

Center Eric Staal opened the scoring 4:36 into the first on a redirect; later in the period, Winnipeg found the equalizer on a one-timer from defenseman Nelson Nogier with 2:53 to go.

Winger Kristian Vesalainen backhanded in a loose puck on the power play goal at 8:49 of the second to push the Jets ahead, but Wild defenseman Greg Pateryn tied it 5:20 later on a one-timer.

But with 11 seconds left in the period, the Jets capitalized on a carom off defenseman Dustin Byfuglien in front.

Dubnyk finished with 27 saves, while Brossoit had 24. Defenseman Ryan Suter skated 21:22 in his preseason debut and first game since suffering a severe ankle injury late last season.

“When he had the time and space, he still made the great plays,” coach Bruce Boudreau said. “He's smart as a whip.”