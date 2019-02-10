– The Wild stuck with the lineup that cruised by the Devils on Saturday, but it didn’t earn the same result – instead getting upended 2-1 by the New York Islanders on Sunday at Barclays Center to split the weekend.

This result also kept the team in the second wild-card spot after it fell from the first slot following a win by the Blues earlier in the day.

Both teams have 59 points, but St. Louis has two games at hand.

New York defenseman Devon Toews had the decisive goal, a one-timer on the power play that sailed by goalie Devan Dubnyk’s blocker just 2 minutes, 1 second into the second period.

Only 38 seconds into that frame, the Wild tied it at 1 on a power play goal from winger Mikael Granlund.

Winger Jason Zucker found Granlund for a backdoor shot that got by Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss before he could reset to that side.

It was Granlund’s first goal since Jan.7, ending a 14-game drought. He now has three goals in his last 39 games.

And a parade to the penalty box the rest of the period stalled the Wild’s bid at rallying.

Overall, the team put the Islanders on the power play six times.

The Wild finished 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

New York scored its first goal 14:05 into the first, a breakaway finish by winger Anthony Beauvillier that squeaked through Dubnyk’s five hole. The goal was a culmination of strong pressure by the Islanders in the period, as Dubnyk turned aside 14 shots in the first. He ended up with 31 total saves, while Greiss had 26.