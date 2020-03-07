– The Wild missed a chance to swing back into a playoff spot Saturday afternoon, falling 7-3 to the Kings at Staples Center for just its third loss in the last 10 games.

With 75 points, the Wild remains one behind Vancouver and Winnipeg for the Western Conference’s two wild-card berths.

Two goals in 53 seconds in the second period gave the Kings a lead they wouldn’t relinquish, and winger Dustin Brown scored a hat trick and added an assist. Goalie Calvin Petersen made 25 saves in the Kings’ fifth straight win.

– trailing just 5:16 into the first period when Kopitar buried a rebound that kicked right out to him.

Only 12 seconds into the second, the Wild tied it when winger Marcus Foligno also pounced on a rebound.

But a harried power play paved the way for the Kings to seize control.

After an Alex Galchenyuk turnover, Los Angeles broke out for a 2-on-1 that Lindstrom native and former St. Cloud State player Blake Lizotte deposited behind goalie Alex Stalock at 7:36. It was the sixth shorthanded goal given up by the Wild this season.

And just after the Wild’s power play expired, defenseman Brad Hunt scooped up a Galchenyuk bobble and then had the puck picked off him by Trevor Moore before Moore lifted the puck over a poke-checking Stalock at 8:29.

The Wild finished 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Kings were 0-for-4.

– both of whom earned assists on the play to record two-point games.

Spurgeon’s nine goals since Jan.18 are the most among NHL defensemen.

With 4:25 to go, the Wild called for a photo finish after winger Luke Kunin’s shot eluded Petersen. Kunin now has a point in each of the three games he’s played since returning from an upper-body injury.

But the Kings snuffed the Wild’s rally at 17:47 when Brown cut to the middle on a 3-on-2 rush and slid the puck by Stalock. Brown completed the hat trick into an empty net with 1:14 remaining.

Los Angeles’ Gabriel Vilardi tacked on a seventh with exactly a minute to go.

Stalock, who was making a seventh straight start, turned aside 28 total shots.