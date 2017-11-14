Gallery: The Wild's Eric Staal celebrated after taking a pass from Minnesota right wing Mikael Granlund and shot the puck into an empty Philadelphia Flyers net to put Minnesota up 2-0.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild right wing Mikael Granlund (64) passed to teammate Eric Staal as he fell while defended by Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) in the third period. Staal shot the puck into an empty Philadelphia Flyers net to put Minnesota up 2-0.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild right wing Chris Stewart (10) hit a bouncing puck in front of the the Flyers' net in the third period, but it deflected over the net.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild right wing Chris Stewart (10) hit a bouncing puck in front of the the Flyers' net in the third period, but it deflected over the net.

Gallery: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere dove to poke check the puck away from Minnesota Wild left wing Tyler Ennis (63), who had a breakaway opportunity in the third period.

Gallery: Philadelphia Flyers right wing Dale Weise (22) couldn't put in his rebound off the pads of Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk in the third period after he was denied on a breakaway.

Gallery: There was a crowd in front of Minnesota goalie Devan Dubnyk in the second period as an incoming puck headed for Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton (21), who was defended by Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46). The Wild's Matt Cullen (7) and Philadelphia Flyers left wing Taylor Leier (20) were at left.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk made a save on a second period shot by Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton (21) while Wild defenseman Ryan Suter (20) attended to the rebound.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild center Eric Staal (12) draped himself all over Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Robert Hagg (8) while digging for the puck behind the Flyers' net in the first period.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild center Eric Staal (12) draped himself all over Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Robert Hagg (8) while digging for the puck behind the Flyers' net in the first period.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild left wing Jason Zucker (16) tried to get control of a bouncing puck while defended by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Robert Hagg (8) in the first period.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild right wing Nino Niederreiter (22) celebrated his goal just 12 seconds into the first period with linemate Jason Zucker (16) while looking to center Eric Staal (12).

Gallery: Minnesota Wild right wing Nino Niederreiter (22) celebrated his goal just 12 seconds into the first period.

After three long days of anticipation and speculation as to whether Jason Zucker would match or break the NHL record for consecutive goals, it only took Nino Niederreiter 12 seconds to go on and steal his linemate’s thunder.

Well, streaks are meant for breaking.

Niederreiter scored just 12 seconds into the game, firing a bomb past Philadelphia goaltender Brian Elliot from center Eric Staal’s assist, to tie the fastest Wild goal at home with Justin Fontaine from 2013. And while the record everyone was eyeing evaded the Wild, that wasn’t event he only bar the Wild set in its 3-0 victory Tuesday against the Flyers at Xcel Energy Center in front of an announced crowd of 18,768.

Zucker’s six-goal run did come to an end, but he did manage an empty netter goal to end the game. Staal grabbed an empty netter before that as well.

The Wild (8-7-2) won its third consecutive game, its longest win streak of the season. Goaltender Devan Dubnyk also recorded his third consecutive shutout and his second against Philadelphia (8-8-2), whom the Wild swept in this home-and-home series. Dubnyk broke his own Wild record of 183 minutes, 16 seconds of a shutout streak that he set through four games in 2016. He now stands at 195:05 without a goal.

And he even assisted Zucker’s score.

Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk made a save on a second-period shot by Flyers center Scott Laughton while Wild defenseman Ryan Suter attended to the rebound.

“That’s a difficult team. They’re very creative, highly skilled, and it’s going to be a challenge against them regardless of how you play them,” Dubnyk said of Philadelphia ahead of the game. “I think it’s a fun scenario. They’re an Eastern conference team where you probably get a little bit of spillover, I guess, some intensity from the last game. They’re obviously going to be upset about the result, so we need to expect that. We’ve talked a lot about getting real good on home ice here, so here’s an opportunity to start that.”

The Wild pulled through on that promise.

Dubnyk was clearly locked in, if his 30 saves were any indication. In the second period, he denied Philadelphia center Scott Laughton with a big pad save and even snatched a puck out of mid-air that later on wasn’t even counted as a shot. Dubnyk also stopped Dale Weise on a one-on-one breakaway in the third period.

The second period also saw a stellar shift from the Wild’s third line. Daniel Winnik, Joel Eriksson Ek, Luke Kunin, Gustav Olofsson and Mike Reilly kept Philadelphia’s skaters on the ice for between two and three minutes mostly in the Wild’s offensive zone. Poor Travis Konecny broke his stick and had to play empty-handed for an uncomfortable amount of time while the Wild was essentially on a power play.

That being said, the Wild’s actual power play still needs work. The team failed to convert its one chance Saturday. Heading into the game, the Wild ranked 20th in the league at just 15.7 percent.

But Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said ahead of the rematch while his team wanted to sweep, he knew it would be difficult to meet Philadelphia’s push, especially after the first game was also a 1-0 result.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that every game in this league is tough,” coach Bruce Boudreau said before the game. “There’s no easy outs. You have Vegas at 10-4 or whatever they are as an expansion team. There are no easy outs in this league, and if we don’t come prepared to play our best, we’re not going to win.”