GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Cory Schneider, Devils: The goalie was perfect in relief, making 15 saves.

2. Nico Hischier, Devils: The center scored the overtime winner and had an assist.

3. Brad Hunt, Wild: The defenseman contributed a goal and an assist while playing at forward.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Power play goal for the Wild in two chances.

4 Straight goals for the Devils to complete their rally.

10 Goals against the Wild in its past two games.

SARAH MCLELLAN