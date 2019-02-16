GAME RECAP
1. Cory Schneider, Devils: The goalie was perfect in relief, making 15 saves.
2. Nico Hischier, Devils: The center scored the overtime winner and had an assist.
3. Brad Hunt, Wild: The defenseman contributed a goal and an assist while playing at forward.
1 Power play goal for the Wild in two chances.
4 Straight goals for the Devils to complete their rally.
10 Goals against the Wild in its past two games.
