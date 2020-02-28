GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Matt Dumba, Wild: The defenseman scored twice and added an assist while finishing plus-4.
2. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger had a goal and two assists to boast 17 points over his past 12 games.
3. Mikko Koivu, Wild: The captain set up two goals.
SARAH MCLELLAN
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Terps close in on 1st Big Ten title, with Spartans next
What to watch this week in Big Ten basketball:GAME OF THE WEEKEND: Michigan State at Maryland, Saturday. The ninth-ranked Terrapins are coming off one of…
Twins
Sale to start season where he ended 2019: on injured list
Boston ace Chris Sale will start this season in the same place he ended 2019: on the injured list.The left-hander will be placed on the…
Wild
Couture scores in OT as Sharks top Devils 3-2
Logan Couture scored 38 seconds into overtime, lifting the San Jose Sharks to a 3-2 comeback win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night that snapped a five-game skid.
Golf
LPGA's Lindberg misses cut in men's NZ Open
LPGA major winner Pernilla Lindberg of Sweden has missed the cut at the New Zealand Golf Open after becoming the first woman to play in the 101-year-old men's professional tournament.
Gophers
McLaughlin carries UC Santa Barbara over UC Riverside 65-60
JaQuori McLaughlin had 22 points as UC Santa Barbara beat UC Riverside 65-60 on Thursday night.