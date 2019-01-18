Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, who is out for three months after surgery to repair a torn right pectoral muscle, said Friday the injury occurred during his fight with Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk on Dec. 15.

“I was angry and threw a wild punch that didn’t connect,” Dumba said during his first meeting with the media since the surgery Dec. 26.

“I had a bunch of stitches in my face and I think he rubbed those, had hit those a couple times, and it made me pretty angry.”

Tkachuk was retaliating 40 seconds into the Dec. 15 game for Dumba’s hard but legal check on Flames center Mikael Backlund in the Dec. 6 meeting between the teams in Calgary.

“It was a clean hit,” Dumba said. “Nothing from the NHL. No penalty on the play. I got jumped seconds after. It is frustrating, even when I talk about it right now. I’m just getting caught up in the emotion of it.”

At the time of his injury, Dumba led NHL defensemen with 12 goals.

When asked if he could return to play this season, Dumba said, “It’s hard to say.”