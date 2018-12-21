Matt Dumba, the leading goal scorer among NHL defensemen, is facing surgery and will miss an extended period of time for the Wild.

Wild General Manager Paul Fenton said Dumba suffered an upper body injury in Saturday’s loss to Calgary at Xcel Energy Center, but did not specify the injury.

“There’s no question that it really hurts us,” Fenton said. “I was really glad with the way our defense was playing. We had balance.”

The surgery should take place next week, Fenton said. He did not know if the injury was caused during Dumba’s fight with Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk, adding, “When the player says, ‘I don’t know when it happened,’ that’s what I’m going on. He does not know when it happened.”

After the fight in the first minute of the game, Dumba played six more shifts in the first period before leaving the game.

The Wild has a game Saturday against Dallas before the NHL’s Christmas break. Among the likely call-ups at defense after the break could be right shot defensemen Louie Belpedio or Ryan Murphy.

“But it doesn’t mean that I’m not going to explore other opportunities here,” Fenton said. “I’m certainly looking at it, looking around the league and seeing what might be available.”

Dumba, 24, signed a five-year, $30 million contract before the season. He has 12 goals and 10 assists this season.

He averaged 23 minutes, 23 seconds of ice time, and had 60 hits and 93 shots on goal, second on the team.