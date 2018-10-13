Wild gameday
5 p.m. vs. Carolina • FSN, 100.3-FM
Undefeated 'Canes confident
Preview: Carolina is one of four teams still without a loss and lead the Metropolitan Division at 3-0-1. The Wild (1-1-1) beat Chicago 4-3 in overtime on Thursday for its first victory.
Quotable: "They're playing with a lot of belief. Usually, they've had bad starts and had to claw from behind all year. Now, they're playing from a position of being above, being in first place in their division and playing really good. So any time a team is undefeated, they come in, they're going to be tough. They don't roll over ever. Just look at history, teams that are whatever-and-0, they're first loss is usually by the skin of their teeth. And then sometimes it goes a little bit downhill. But that first loss is a tough one. But they're very fast. They've got a solid defense. And they're playing really well." – Wild coach Bruce Boudreau on Carolina.
Numbers: The Hurricanes already have seven players with four or more points through four games, with forward Sebastian Aho leading the group at two goals and four assists. The Wild have only four players leading the team with three points through three games.
Injuries: Wild F Joel Eriksson Ek (undisclosed) is questionable. Carolina G Scott Darling (lower body) and F Victor Rask (hand) are out.
Megan Ryan
