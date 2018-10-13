Wild gameday

5 p.m. vs. Carolina • FSN, 100.3-FM

Undefeated 'Canes confident

Preview: Carolina is one of four teams still without a loss and lead the Metropolitan Division at 3-0-1. The Wild (1-1-1) beat Chicago 4-3 in overtime on Thursday for its first victory.

– Wild coach Bruce Boudreau on Carolina.

Numbers: The Hurricanes already have seven players with four or more points through four games, with forward Sebastian Aho leading the group at two goals and four assists. The Wild have only four players leading the team with three points through three games.

Injuries: Wild F Joel Eriksson Ek (undisclosed) is questionable. Carolina G Scott Darling (lower body) and F Victor Rask (hand) are out.

Megan Ryan