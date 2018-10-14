GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Sebastian Aho, Hurricanes: The center scored twice, including the winner in OT.
2. Devan Dubnyk, Wild: Posted 52 saves, tying his career high.
3. Justin Williams, Hurricanes: The Carolina captain had a goal and two assists.
BY THE NUMBERS
9 Power plays for the Hurricanes.
57 Shots by the Hurricanes, which is the most given up by the Wild in franchise history.
100 Career goals for winger Jason Zucker.
SARAH McLELLAN
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Ullmark stops 36 shots, Sabres beat Coyotes 3-0
Linus Ullmark stopped 36 shots for his first career shutout, and rookie Rasmus Dahlin scored his first career goal to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.
Wild
Stars score 4 on 30 shots in 2nd period, beat Ducks 5-3
John Klingberg scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period, when Dallas scored on four of its team-record 30 shots in the period, and the Stars beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 on Saturday night.
Gophers
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Is anybody good? Contenders flail
Some Saturdays it just sort of feels as if no one knows anything about college football when all the teams we thought were good don't…
Gophers
Patterson-led No. 12 Michigan routs No. 15 Wisconsin 38-13
Shea Patterson had his best day running the ball and was pretty good at throwing it, too.
Vikings
No. 17 Oregon outlasts No. 7 Washington 30-27 in OT
Mario Cristobal sprinted down the sideline beginning for a timeout. If Oregon was going to announce it was back among the elite of the Pac-12 Conference after a couple of down years, the coach wasn't about to risk a pass when it was obvious for the Ducks to do just that.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.