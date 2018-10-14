GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Sebastian Aho, Hurricanes: The center scored twice, including the winner in OT.

2. Devan Dubnyk, Wild: Posted 52 saves, tying his career high.

3. Justin Williams, Hurricanes: The Carolina captain had a goal and two assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

9 Power plays for the Hurricanes.

57 Shots by the Hurricanes, which is the most given up by the Wild in franchise history.

100 Career goals for winger Jason Zucker.

SARAH McLELLAN